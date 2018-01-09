Lamar Jackson to hold two autograph sessions at area Planet Fitness locations

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Heisman Trophy winning UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson will be signing autographs around town this weekend.

Jackson, who declared for the National Football League Draft last week, will sign autographs at two area Planet Fitness locations.

He'll be at the Planet Fitness at 7450 Jefferson Boulevard (next to Jefferson Mall) on Saturday, January 13 from 2-4 p.m. He'll sign at the New Albany location (3527 Grant Line Road) on Sunday, January 14 from 1-3 p.m. Planet Fitness members are eligible for one free autograph and non-members can receive one autograph with a $25 charitable donation to Blessings in a Backpack. Those donations can be made the day of the event.

“I’m happy to be coming back to Louisville and have these opportunities to connect with the fans,” said Jackson via a Planet Fitness release. “I appreciate their support over the past three years. They’ve been an important part of our team’s success.”

