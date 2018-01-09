Rape, sodomy charges may be dropped against Billy Joe Miles - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rape, sodomy charges may be dropped against Billy Joe Miles

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Billy Joe Miles is charged with rape, sodomy and bribing a witness. (Source: WAVE 3 News archive) Billy Joe Miles is charged with rape, sodomy and bribing a witness. (Source: WAVE 3 News archive)

OWENSBORO, KY (WAVE) - Rape and sodomy charges against an Owensboro businessman and former University of Kentucky Board Chair could soon be dropped.

The announcement comes one week before Billy Joe Miles' trial was to begin on charges of rape, sodomy and bribery.

Our partners with the Kentucky Center for Investigative reporting say prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss the case against Miles.

A home health aide claimed the now 78-year-old raped her in July of 2016.

PREVIOUS STORIES
Prominent Owensboro figure accused of rape
Civil suit filed against Billy Joe Miles
Defense claims Billy Joe Miles not competent to stand trial

Prosecutors say the woman has decided not to testify. They also noted that an investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff's Department shed doubt on some of her allegations.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion to dismiss.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly