Rape, sodomy charges may be dropped against Billy Joe Miles

Billy Joe Miles is charged with rape, sodomy and bribing a witness. (Source: WAVE 3 News archive)

OWENSBORO, KY (WAVE) - Rape and sodomy charges against an Owensboro businessman and former University of Kentucky Board Chair could soon be dropped.

The announcement comes one week before Billy Joe Miles' trial was to begin on charges of rape, sodomy and bribery.

Our partners with the Kentucky Center for Investigative reporting say prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss the case against Miles.

A home health aide claimed the now 78-year-old raped her in July of 2016.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Prominent Owensboro figure accused of rape

+ Civil suit filed against Billy Joe Miles

+ Defense claims Billy Joe Miles not competent to stand trial

Prosecutors say the woman has decided not to testify. They also noted that an investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff's Department shed doubt on some of her allegations.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion to dismiss.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.