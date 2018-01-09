Henderson residents voice concerns over nearby granary

Residents on S. Main St. sent us photos of the dust collected on their vehicles parked on their properties.

An ongoing problem in the city of Henderson resurfaced Tuesday during a regular commission meeting.

It's a problem pitting corporate granary officials against residential neighbors surrounding S. Main St. in Henderson.

Over the last several years, neighbors have accused the grain elevator, Gavilon Grain LLC, of not complying with air quality standards.

People living on S. Main Street and the surrounding area understand the facility is vital to their local ag economy. But, the company has faced loads of violations and tens of thousands of dollars over the years in fines for not doing enough to contain grain dust.

"We have been complaining for six and a half years," homeowner Leo Peckenpaugh told the panel of commissioners Tuesday evening.

The Peckenpaughs have called S. Main St. home-sweet-home for more than 20 years. But lately, they say, it's been anything but sweet.

We're told around 30 neighbors in the area have filed complaints with state officials, and recently, air quality officials based in Owensboro have witted numerous notices of violations.

Over the course of the last several years, the site has faced 44 total violations with fines up to $25,000.

"There have been times where I cannot grill outside in my outdoor kitchen," Peckenpaugh said on record during the meeting. "I'd like to have my house cleaned. I do that about every two to three years now; I spray it down real good because of all of the collection of dust that comes over to my property," he explained. Peckenpaugh said there's some nights he can't sit out on the porch with his wife and enjoy the outdoors. "You can't do that, because there is dust blowing," he said.

During the meeting, a representative for Gavilon Grain took the stand.

"We've had some problems over the years in really around the emissions of the facility," said Charles Brettell. "We are the aggregation for a number of farms in the area. About 2,500 farmers do business with us."

Gavilon's Brettell says the facility is processing more grain than before.

"We've just put more grain through it, and as we've done that we've created a bit more emissions. We're still well within our permits, but we still have neighbors to consider," Brettell said.

Brettell announced company officials plan on communicating more often with neighbors, even saying they'll offer free car washes to residents.

Peckenpaugh responded, "cars are covered with dust. I'll look forward to those free car washes. I wasn't aware of that."

Residents say the company still hasn't lived up to its previous promises.

"We're anxiously looking forward to a resolution to these problems. But we're a little skeptical, because we've been complaining for six and a half years," Peckenpaugh said.

Recently, Gavilon officials started requiring its grain suppliers to tarp their trucks, hoping that would reduce grain dust pollution. Brettell also explained the company has spent around $6.5 million on upgrades to its facility over the last several years. That includes an investment in replacing gravel roadways with pavement.

Gavilon officials also say they've explored state and local financial assistance to move operations near the Henderson Riverport site, and land swap with city and county in lieu of fixing the problem.



We'll be following up with this story.

