The Latest: Feds object to judge's immigration ruling

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a judge's decision temporarily blocking the Trump administration's plans to end a program protecting young immigrants (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Justice says a judge's ruling against the Trump administration involving a program that protects young immigrants does not change the fact that the program is illegal.
Justice spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement late Tuesday night that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was an unlawful circumvention of Congress by the Obama administration.
O'Malley says the federal government is acting within its authority to enforce the rule of law and wind down the program.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the program while their lawsuits play out in court.
Alsup said lawyers in favor of DACA clearly demonstrated that the young immigrants were likely to suffer serious harm without court action, and that they have a strong chance of succeeding at trial.
O'Malley says the Department of Justice will continue the court fight.
___
8:15 p.m.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.
DACA has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. It includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that the program would be phased out. The move sparked a flurry of lawsuits nationwide.
Alsup ruled on five separate lawsuits filed in Northern California, including one by the state and another by the governing board of the University of California school system.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
