Police pursuit from Bullitt Co. ends in Clark Co. IN

The pursuit finally ended on I-65 North in Clark County just past Exit 9. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

The chase sped through Louisville on I-65 North. (Source: Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Numerous police agencies chased a driver who would not stop for officers in Bullitt County, Kentucky through WAVE Country into Indiana early Wednesday morning.

It started around 12:30 a.m. in Shepherdsville. Louisville Metro Police officers were asked to assist Bullitt County officers when the chase crossed county lines.

The pursuit came into Jefferson County on Preston Highway. Police say the suspect got on the Watterson Expressway (I-265) and then took Interstate 65 North.

The Trimarc network of cameras captured the pursuit as it sped down I-65 near Crittenden Drive.

Police say at some point during the chase, the suspect may have thrown some objects out the window of the car.

The chase continued across the Lincoln Bridge and into Clark County on I-65 North.

It wasn't until mile marker 10, just past the Charlestown Road exit, that the car was caught by police using stop sticks on the interstate. That was around 1 a.m.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect has not yet been identified but we know he or she faces numerous charges.

At this point little is known about what sparked the chase.

During the pursuit numerous agencies were involved including Shepherdsville Police, the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, Mt. Washington Police, Kentucky State Police, LMPD, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Jeffersonville Police.

We are monitoring the situation and will bring you updates as we get them.

