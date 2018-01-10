Mayfield, KY man arrested after bomb threat at Graves County Courthouse

A man has been arrested in Mayfield, Kentucky after police said he placed bomb threat at the Graves County Courthouse.

An investigation led to the arrest of Robin M. Farley, 55, of Mayfield, Ky on January 10.

Farley was taken into custody at 5 a.m. and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Kentucky State Police were on scene at the courthouse investigating the threat overnight.

At 3 a.m., KSP Post 1 Dispatch received a call from a local crisis hotline worker. The worker reported a male had told their agency he had placed a bomb inside the courthouse.

Troopers secured the area immediately around the courthouse waited for special resources to arrive to determine if there was an explosive device inside the building.

Police determined there was not an explosive device inside the Graves County Courthouse just before 6 a.m. All surrounding streets have been re-opened to normal traffic flow. The Courthouse will open at the regularly scheduled time.

Farley has been lodged in the Graves County Jail.

