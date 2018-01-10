Semis catch on fire on I-65S following Seymour crash, nearby homes evacuated

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-65 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Sgt. Stephan Wheeles)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) – A fiery crash involving three semis shut down all lanes on Interstate 65 in Seymour.

WATCH LIVE: ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-65 around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to ISP Versailles post Sgt. Stephan Wheeles.

All homes within a half-mile of the crash were evacuated.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Wheeles said a semi driver was not paying attention and hit the rear of a second semi, which caused the second semi to hit a third semi.

One of the semis was hauling hazardous material.

A passenger in the rear semi was injured. Wheeles said the person’s injuries appeared to be minor.

All lanes on I-65S are closed. Drivers are advised to take a different route.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.