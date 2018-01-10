January 10, 2018 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

January 10, 2018

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Free2Hope Drop-In Center
962 Barrett Avenue
Thursday, January 11
9:30am-noon
free2hope.org

Free training regarding Child Trafficking in Kentucky
Judicial Center
700 West Jefferson Street
Wednesday, January 17
2pm-4:30pm
Register Carla.Kirby@louisvilleky.gov

Human Trafficking Collaboration Services Fair
Catholic Charities of Louisville
Thursday, January 18
1:30pm-3pm
archlou.org

Documentary screening of "I Am Jane Doe"
UofL Brandeis School of Law
Room 275
Thursday, January 25
4pm-6:30pm
Free admission

Human Trafficking Conference
University of Louisville Women's Center
Thursday, February 22
6pm-8pm
louisville.edu/womenscenter

