January 10, 2018

Human Trafficking Awareness Month Part Two

Human Trafficking Awareness Month Part One

Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Free2Hope Drop-In Center

962 Barrett Avenue

Thursday, January 11

9:30am-noon

free2hope.org

Free training regarding Child Trafficking in Kentucky

Judicial Center

700 West Jefferson Street

Wednesday, January 17

2pm-4:30pm

Register Carla.Kirby@louisvilleky.gov

Human Trafficking Collaboration Services Fair

Catholic Charities of Louisville

Thursday, January 18

1:30pm-3pm

archlou.org

Documentary screening of "I Am Jane Doe"

UofL Brandeis School of Law

Room 275

Thursday, January 25

4pm-6:30pm

Free admission

Human Trafficking Conference

University of Louisville Women's Center

Thursday, February 22

6pm-8pm

louisville.edu/womenscenter

