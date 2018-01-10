4 arrested after violent home invasion, robbery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

4 arrested after violent home invasion, robbery

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four men have been charged with a robbery during which the victim was hit with a shovel.

The suspects - Jacob Holman, 23, of Louisville; Jahi C. Hall, 23, of Elizabethtown; Colton D. Trimble 23, of Elizabethtown; and Ryan J. Hulings, 20, of Vine Grove - were arrested early Jan. 11 by Louisville Metro police.

The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. on E. Brandies Ave., according to arrest reports for the men. The victim said the men entered his home without permission, held him a gunpoint and demanded his property. At one point the victim was hit in the head with the shovel.

While responding to the call, police spotted a car matching the description of the one the suspects were driving. Officers stopped the car and detained the four men inside.

Each of the suspects is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of robbery. Bond for Holman, Hulings and Trimble is set at $10,00 cash. Hall, who is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

