4 arrested after violent home invasion, robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four men have been charged with a robbery during which the victim was hit with a shovel.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

The suspects - Jacob Holman, 23, of Louisville; Jahi C. Hall, 23, of Elizabethtown; Colton D. Trimble 23, of Elizabethtown; and Ryan J. Hulings, 20, of Vine Grove - were arrested early Jan. 11 by Louisville Metro police.

The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. on E. Brandies Ave., according to arrest reports for the men. The victim said the men entered his home without permission, held him a gunpoint and demanded his property. At one point the victim was hit in the head with the shovel.

While responding to the call, police spotted a car matching the description of the one the suspects were driving. Officers stopped the car and detained the four men inside.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 3 semis involved in crash on I-65S in Seymour

+ Police pursuit from Bullitt Co. ends in Clark Co. IN

+ Rape, sodomy charges may be dropped against Billy Joe Miles

Each of the suspects is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of robbery. Bond for Holman, Hulings and Trimble is set at $10,00 cash. Hall, who is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.