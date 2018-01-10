Indianapolis murder suspect located in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was found shot on a porch in Indianapolis and the person police believe is responsible for his murder was taken into custody in Louisville.

Roger Brewer, 60, was located by police at a home in the 3000 block of Grand Avenue on Tuesday, according to an arrest slip.



Brewer was wanted in the death of Omar Rosa, 57, who was found in the 1500 block of Goldenrod Drive in Indianapolis on Dec. 30, 2017, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Brewer was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and as awaiting extradition to Indianapolis.

