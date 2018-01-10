Vermont poised to enact legal pot through Legislature

By WILSON RING
Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would allow the recreational use of marijuana, putting Vermont on course to become the first state in the country to legalize pot by an act of the Legislature rather than through a citizen referendum.
By voice vote, the Senate agreed to the proposal that would make it legal for adults to possess and grow small amounts of marijuana but does not set up a system to tax and regulate the production and sale of the drug. The bill that was approved by the House last week, and Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he would sign it.
"It's an important criminal justice reform to stand up and say the era of prohibition should end and Vermont needs a more sensible marijuana policy," legalization proponent Laura Subin of the Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana said before the vote.
The bill would allow adults over 21 to possess of up to 1 ounce of marijuana and have two mature marijuana plants or four immature plants in each dwelling unit no matter how many people live there.
The Senate approved the legislation on a voice vote. Those who voted against it didn't ask for a roll call. It takes effect July 1.
Last spring, the Legislature passed a similar bill, but Scott vetoed it because the Republican thought it didn't do enough to protect children from marijuana and enhance highway safety. Lawmakers changed the proposal to address the governor's concerns, but there was not enough time to pass it during a short veto session in June.
While the bill does not contain a mechanism to tax and regulate marijuana, as some states do, lawmakers who favor legalization hope the bill will prompt the Legislature to do that later.
"I hope this step leads us to tax and regulate," said Sen. Richard Sears, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There's uncertainty as to whether their sons' generation, as adult men, will be less likely to perpetrate or condone sexual misconduct.More >>
There's uncertainty as to whether their sons' generation, as adult men, will be less likely to perpetrate or condone sexual misconduct.More >>
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More >>
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.More >>
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.More >>
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetMore >>
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetMore >>
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsMore >>
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsMore >>
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeMore >>
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeMore >>
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormMore >>
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormMore >>
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesMore >>
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesMore >>