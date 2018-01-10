Kendra Scott coming to Oxmoor Center in April

The Oxmoor Center location will be the 77th retail store for Kendra Scott. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Popular women's boutique Kendra Scott is opening a location in Oxmoor Center.

The company made the announcement in a release on Wednesday.

In addition to fine jewelry, beauty, and home decor, the store is set to feature the Kendra Scott Color Bar - an interactive experience that allows customers to create their own custom jewelry pieces through a touch screen display monitor and iPads.

The company also said they will partner with charity organizations in Louisville to further their core values of "Family, Fashion and Philanthropy." Those organizations include the Junior League of Louisville and Family Scholar House.

The Oxmoor Center store will be the Kendra Scott's 77th location in the country and the first in Louisville, according to the release.

The store will open on April 20, 2018, according to the release.

