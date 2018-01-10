Norton Sports Health offering training for Derby Festival Marathon participants

The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon is on April 28. (Source: Kentucky Derby Festival)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norton Sports Health is kicking off their training program for the Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon on Thursday,

The group made the announcement about the training program on Wednesday in a release. The 15-week training program offers weekly group runs and training tips for participants.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Participants are encouraged to stop by the Kentucky Derby Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday to receive information about training. The information includes a free training manual, overview of the 2018 miniMarathon and Marathon, and a chance to meet with experts and physicians from Norton Sports Health, according to the release.

Due to construction, attendees have been asked to enter through Gate 10 and park in the Churchill Downs Longfield Lot. They will then be shuttled to the front on the Derby Museum.

Those who cannot make it to the training program kick-off on Thursday can register online here.

The Marathon and miniMarathon are on April 28, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.