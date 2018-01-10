Patrons continue to visit trampoline park despite recent incident

Police were called to Altitude Trampoline Park around 9:35 pm Jan. 6 when an officer asked for backup. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - A Shively business said they are making changes to keep crowds from getting out of control during a popular event.



Altitude Trampoline Park is located at 4420 Dixie Highway in Shively. On Saturday, a large crowd got rowdy outside after the facility was at capacity and had to turn people away. Fights broke out and extra police were called. Three teens are facing charges.

Parents said they are not letting this incident taint the businesses reputation. Leslie Hall from Altitude said customers on Saturday for teen night will notice the changes as soon as they walk in the door. Hall wouldn't go into specifics but said there will be changes to their check-in and security on teen night.

Several parents and kids were at Altitude on Wednesday for toddler time. Many heard about what happened on Saturday and were disappointed by the teens behavior.

"If your kids don't know how to behave don't send them out in public by themselves," parent Danielle Reece said.

Hall said they were concerned that last weekend's incident would have a negative impact, but so far Hall says things have been good. WAVE 3 News witnessed one parent book a party at Altitude on Wednesday. Hall said two people have canceled parties since Saturday, but it's unclear why.

Stephanie Smiley was celebrating her son's fifth birthday at Altitude on Wednesday.

"We wanted to go jump and have some fun and that's what did," Smiley said.

Another boy who wanted to celebrate his birthday at Altitude, Dequante Hobbs Jr.

"I promised him that I would have his birthday there and I never go back on a promise with my kids," Hobbs' mother, Michesia Norment, said.

Dequante would have celebrated his 8th birthday on January 26. On the night of Sunday, May 21, 2017, Dequante died after being a hit stray bullet while sitting at his kitchen table. Norment said she will still have a party for her son where he wanted it.

"The situation that happened Saturday is not going to stop me from doing what I want to do for my son," Norment said. "He wanted his birthday there and I told him okay we can have your birthday there for your 8th birthday. This was before he even passed away."

The staff at Altitude remembers Dequante. Hall added that she wants her business to continue to be a place where parents and kids of all ages feel safe.

"We are trying to provide that opportunity to kids this side of town and give them a place that is fun and exciting," Hall said.

