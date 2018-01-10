Heat's Johnson, Raptors' Ibaka suspended 1 game for fight

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has suspended Miami Heat forward James Johnson and Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka one game apiece for throwing punches at each other.

The punishment was announced Wednesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league's executive vice president for basketball operations.

The fight began with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat's 90-89 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday night in Toronto. Ibaka and Johnson started shoving each other while waiting for the ball to be inbounded under the Miami basket. Both received technical fouls and ejections.

Johnson is serving his suspension Wednesday night when the Heat visit the Indiana Pacers. Ibaka will serve his suspension Thursday night when the Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA also fined the Raptors' DeMar DeRozan $25,000 and the Heat's Goran Dragic $10,000 for a separate altercation at the end of the game, during which DeRozan attempted to shove.

