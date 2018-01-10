Brian Bowen: Prized UofL recruit at center of FBI probe reportedly enrolled at South Carolina

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The basketball recruit linked to the FBI's recent investigation into apparel giant Adidas and several high-profile college programs has found a new home, according to a report.

ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday that Brian Bowen is now enrolled at the University of South Carolina.

Earlier Wednesday, a UofL spokesman confirmed to WAVE 3 News that Bowen was no longer enrolled at UofL.

The school suspended Bowen following the FBI's announcement of its far-reaching investigation into corruption and bribery allegations at several major universities. The scandal also led to the dismissals of legendary basketball coach Rick Pitino, and his boss, athletic director Tom Jurich.

South Carolina made a surprise run to the Final Four last year, and is off to a 10-5 start (1-2 SEC) this season. Kentucky plays at USC on Jan. 16, but the Gamecocks do not make a return trip to Lexington this season.

"I'm really excited to get an opportunity like this with a terrific coach like Frank Martin and a program like South Carolina," Bowen told ESPN.

