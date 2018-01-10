Trailer at Ford assembly plant destroyed by fire

Ford told us the fire destroyed the trailer, which serves as an office for one of their vendors. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire destroyed a trailer which served as an office on the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant (LAP) property.

It happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fern Valley Road, according to MetroSafe.

Emergency crews found a heavy fire when they arrived. Firefighters got it under control in about 25 minutes.

The trailer was destroyed, according to Ford officials. It served as an office for one of the vendors they work with at LAP.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire.

No one was hurt.

