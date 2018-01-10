Louisville Forum holds discussion focused on city's homicide rate

Nicole Taylor was shot in front of her 4-year-old and survived. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just one day after "Law Enforcement Appreciation Say," the Louisville Forum gathered with hopes of tackling Louisville's growing homicide rate.

The discussion, "Louisville's Murder Rate: How Do We Reverse the Trend?," was held at Vincenzo's Restaurant on 5th and Market on Wednesday. Featured speakers included David Mutchler, President of River City FOP Lodge 614, Major Todd Kessinger, commander of the LMPD Major Crimes Division, and shooting survivor Nicole Taylor.

From 2003 to 2017, there have been more than 1,000 homicides in Louisville.There were just under 3,100 admissions to University of Louisville Hospital for gunshot wounds.

Up until 2015, Louisville ranked in the bottom for cities its size when it came to homicide rates. But the past two years have been record breakers.

"One of the dirty little secrets in criminal justice is that the overwhelming majority of crime is committed by a very, very small number of people," Josh Crawford of the Pegasus Institute said. "So focusing police resources on those individuals and individuals in groups that they associate with is a way to direct police resources, to address that."

Louisville has already logged one homicide for 2018.

