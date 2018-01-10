Student arrested, charged with bringing drugs into Valley High S - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Student arrested, charged with bringing drugs into Valley High School

Cortez Cooper. (Source: LMDC) Cortez Cooper. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A JCPS student has been arrested for having drugs at school.

Cortez Cooper, 19, brought 12.21 grams of marijuana to Valley High School, according to an arrest report.

The drugs were reportedly stored in a plastic baggie and placed inside a glass container, police said. The drugs were discovered when a teacher smelled it in Cooper's backpack.

Cooper has been charged with possession and trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school.

