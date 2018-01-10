Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrean 74, Michigan City Marquette 62
Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 81, S. Dearborn 60
Hammond Morton 91, E. Chicago Central 85
Indpls Cathedral 64, Carmel 59
Indpls Northwest 68, Indpls Chatard 65
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Madison Shawe 31
Mississinewa 63, Bellmont 42
New Haven 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54
Rock Creek Academy 82, Lou. St. Francis, Ky. 72
|Marion County Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls Park Tudor 27
Indpls Roncalli 51, Beech Grove 47, 2OT
Lawrence North 62, Indpls Brebeuf 50
Warren Central 43, Indpls Pike 37
|Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Eastside 59, Hamilton 44
Fairfield 61, Prairie Hts. 28
Lakeland 55, W. Noble 46
Westview 47, Angola 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Hebron, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blackford 41, Muncie Burris 26
Carmel 99, Anderson 27
Eastern Hancock 47, Union Co. 41
Edgewood 53, Monrovia 51
Highland 49, Hammond Morton 41
Lake Central 49, Gary West 24
Marion 52, Elwood 28
Northwestern 53, Oak Hill 30
Norwell 78, Whitko 50
Speedway 56, Indpls Arlington 12
Warsaw 57, Elkhart Memorial 35
Winchester 53, Muncie Central 33
|Delaware County Tournament
|Semifinal
Delta 52, Wes-Del 23
Yorktown 70, Wapahani 28
|Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
|Quarterfinal
Angola 49, Central Noble 40
Eastside 64, Hamilton 11
Fairfield 56, Prairie Hts. 18
W. Noble 47, Lakeland 35
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cass vs. N. Miami, ppd.
Maconaquah vs. Pioneer, ppd.
Peru vs. Manchester, ppd.
S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Hebron, ppd.
