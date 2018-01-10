Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrean 74, Michigan City Marquette 62

Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 81, S. Dearborn 60

Hammond Morton 91, E. Chicago Central 85

Indpls Cathedral 64, Carmel 59

Indpls Northwest 68, Indpls Chatard 65

Jac-Cen-Del 61, Madison Shawe 31

Mississinewa 63, Bellmont 42

New Haven 56, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54

Rock Creek Academy 82, Lou. St. Francis, Ky. 72

Marion County Tournament Quarterfinal

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls Park Tudor 27

Indpls Roncalli 51, Beech Grove 47, 2OT

Lawrence North 62, Indpls Brebeuf 50

Warren Central 43, Indpls Pike 37

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Quarterfinal

Eastside 59, Hamilton 44

Fairfield 61, Prairie Hts. 28

Lakeland 55, W. Noble 46

Westview 47, Angola 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Hebron, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blackford 41, Muncie Burris 26

Carmel 99, Anderson 27

Eastern Hancock 47, Union Co. 41

Edgewood 53, Monrovia 51

Highland 49, Hammond Morton 41

Lake Central 49, Gary West 24

Marion 52, Elwood 28

Northwestern 53, Oak Hill 30

Norwell 78, Whitko 50

Speedway 56, Indpls Arlington 12

Warsaw 57, Elkhart Memorial 35

Winchester 53, Muncie Central 33

Delaware County Tournament Semifinal

Delta 52, Wes-Del 23

Yorktown 70, Wapahani 28

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Quarterfinal

Angola 49, Central Noble 40

Eastside 64, Hamilton 11

Fairfield 56, Prairie Hts. 18

W. Noble 47, Lakeland 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cass vs. N. Miami, ppd.

Maconaquah vs. Pioneer, ppd.

Peru vs. Manchester, ppd.

S. Central (Union Mills) vs. Hebron, ppd.

