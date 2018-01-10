Hall's putback at buzzer lifts IUPUI over Milwaukee 72-71

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Evan Hall made his second shot of the game on a putback at the buzzer to push IUPUI past Milwaukee 72-71 on Wednesday night for its first Horizon League victory.

IUPUI trailed 71-70 with six seconds left following back-to-back dunks from Milwaukee's Bryce Nze and Brett Prahl. On the final possession, Nick Rogers drove the baseline and missed the layup, but Hall snagged the ball from the defender's hands and banked in the game-winner.

"It was the biggest play of my life," Hall said.

Aaron Brennan led IUPUI (4-12, 1-4) with 22 points. Ron Patterson added 12 points - all in the second half - on 4-of-7 shooting from long range. Hall, a junior averaging 7.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds, was 2 of 6 from the field and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Jeremiah Bell scored 21 points, and has led Milwaukee (10-8, 3-2) in scoring in four straight games. Brock Stull added 15 points and Prahl had 10.

Neither team had a double-digit lead.

