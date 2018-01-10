Suspects in 2015 Derby Day murder case appear in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people accused of killing a Canadian tourist on Derby Day in 2015 were in court on Wednesday.

Tyrone Thomas, Fahed Abu -Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab are charged with robbery and murder after Scott Hunter was robbed, shot and killed while walking to his hotel after the race.

On Wednesday, defense attorneys argued that some witness identifications of defendants should be suppressed due to problems with photo packs and media coverage before some IDs were made.

A ruling was not made.

The next hearing in March will determine if the suspects will be tried separately. A hearing is set for April on possible death penalty charges.

