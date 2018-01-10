MSD breaks ground on new tunnel system

Ground was broken on Wednesday at 12th & Rowan, where the tunnel begins. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Sewer District has broken ground on its newest waterway protection tunnel.

An event marking the beginning of the construction was held on Wednesday at 12th and Rowan streets, where the tunnel begins. From there, the tunnel continues east, southeast for 2.5 miles, according to a release. It ends near Home of the Innocents and East Main Street.

Officials said the tunnel will eliminate more than 350 million gallons of sewage and rainfall that flows into Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River.

The tunnel replaces three storage basins originally planned 10 years ago to be located at Story Avenue and Main Street, 13th and Rowan, and Lexington Road and Payne Street, according to the release. MSD said the tunnel will have more storage than the three basins for the same cost, and will be less disruptive to several neighborhoods.

By 2020, MSD plans to capture and treat 98 percent of the combined sewer overflow volume in a typical year of rain.

You can find more information on the tunnel construction here.

