WAVE Country preps as Winter Storm Watch is issued

Employees at Brownsboro Hardware expect a last minute rush for things like ice melt and shovels. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ice melt and shovels were the hot ticket items at Brownsboro Hardware on Wednesday night.

The sleds are still stacked along the wall.

"We've got over 13,000 pounds in stock [of ice melt] right now," Destinee Brown, a sales representative at Brownsboro Hardware said. "We have an emergency backup truck coming on Friday."

Customers are trickling in. However, employees are expecting a last-minute rush.

"I don't think people know that there's any weather coming at all," Brown said.

The last time the National Weather Service in Louisville issued a Winter Storm Watch was more than 700 days ago.

For those who plan to hit the road, regardless of the weather, make sure your vehicle is winterized.

Coolant and no-start issues were the biggest problems Levi Johnson's shop saw during WAVE Country's latest cold snap.

Low tire pressure can also cause problems.

Remember to take it slow while out on the road.

"You might be able to handle yourself on some snow conditions," Johnson said. "But on ice itself, it doesn't matter if you have four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, but on ice, sliding is sliding."

