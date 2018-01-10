WAVE Country preps as Winter Storm Watch is issued

The teen suspect and victim grew up together.More >>
The teen suspect and victim grew up together.More >>
Three Kentucky moving companies have been ordered to pay more than $264,000 for defrauding the United States Army.More >>
Three Kentucky moving companies have been ordered to pay more than $264,000 for defrauding the United States Army.More >>
The last time the National Weather Service in Louisville issued a Winter Storm Watch was more than 700 days ago.More >>
The last time the National Weather Service in Louisville issued a Winter Storm Watch was more than 700 days ago.More >>
Ice cream bars sold by numerous grocers in Kentucky and Indiana under different brand names have been recalled over a listeria contamination concern.More >>
Ice cream bars sold by numerous grocers in Kentucky and Indiana under different brand names have been recalled over a listeria contamination concern.More >>
Marsy's Law is named after Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in California back in 1983. A week after her murder, her mother came face-to-face with the accused killer in a grocery store.More >>
Marsy's Law is named after Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in California back in 1983. A week after her murder, her mother came face-to-face with the accused killer in a grocery store.More >>