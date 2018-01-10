Barnes, Murphy help Indiana State slip past N. Iowa, 69-67

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Jordan Barnes hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 27 points and Brandon Murphy tipped in Barnes' missed 3 at the buzzer to give Indiana State beat Northern Iowa 69-67 on Wednesday night.

Murphy finished with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting and Brenton Scott scored 13 points for Indiana State (8-9, 3-2 Missouri Valley). Scott, who has 1,561 career points, moved past Eddie Bird into seventh on school's all-time list. He is one point behind David Moss and seven shy of Jake Odum in fifth.

Barnes hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play in a 31-second span during a 14-2 run that gave the Sycamores a 59-52 lead. Isaiah Brown's layup pulled Northern Iowa (8-9, 0-5) within one point with 1:16 left and, after four straight points by Barnes, Wyatt Lohaus hit a 3 to make it 67-65 and a quick steal by Juwan McCloud led to a Tywhon Pickford layup that tied it with 13 seconds to play.

Pickford led UNI with 18 points, Brown scored 13 and Lohaus 12.

The Panthers led by as many as 11 points in the first half and Brown's layup to open the second have gave them a 40-31 lead. Barnes hit three 3s during a 13-4 run over the next four minutes that made it 44-all.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.