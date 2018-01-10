Semi-truck crash near Wickliffe, KY shuts down US 60

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there has been a semi-truck crash on US 60 between Wickliffe and Barlow in Ballard Co., Ky.

The crash is near the 3-mile marker nearer to Wickliffe.

The road is blocked in both locations. Drivers can detour via KY 121, KY 286, and US 62 between Wickliffe and Paducah.

It's expected to take several hours for cleanup.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.