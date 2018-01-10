2 KY schools closed Thursday & Friday due to widespread illness

Both Taylor County and Washington County are closed due to illness. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Kentucky school districts will be closed Thursday and Friday due to widespread illness.

Washington County Schools and Taylor County Schools announced their closings Wednesday night on Facebook.

Below are those social media posts in their entirety.

At this point no other school closings have been reported.

