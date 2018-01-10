Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Cov. Holy Cross 81, S. Dearborn, Ind. 60
Fleming Co. 57, Rowan Co. 49
Letcher County Central 49, Phelps 41
Morgan Co. 63, Magoffin Co. 59
Newport 84, Lloyd Memorial 52
Oneida Baptist 63, Ky. School for the Deaf 61
Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 82, Lou. St. Francis 72
Scott 78, Boone Co. 50
|10th Region All ``A'' Classic
Robertson County 60, Augusta 49
|14th Region All ``A'' Classic
Leslie Co. 86, Lee Co. 44
|Republic Bank Invitational
Lou. Butler 60, Lou. Ballard 56
Lou. Doss 68, Lou. Waggener 50
Lou. Fern Creek 52, Bullitt East 50
Lou. Trinity 53, Lou. Male 39
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harrison Co. 58, Powell Co. 41
Lawrence Co. 70, Tug Valley, W.Va. 43
Letcher County Central 64, June Buchanan 35
Lou. Jeffersontown 59, South Oldham 57
North Bullitt 69, Lou. Waggener 44
Oldham Co. 74, Bullitt Central 20
Paintsville 53, East Ridge 49
Russell 64, Lewis Co. 42
Scott 66, Holmes 59
Shelby Valley 68, Magoffin Co. 22
|10th Region All ``A'' Classic
Nicholas Co. 56, Augusta 14
|8th Region All ``A'' Classic
Walton-Verona 57, Gallatin Co. 46
|9th Region All ``A'' Classic
Dayton 57, Beechwood 32
St. Henry 65, Ludlow 35
