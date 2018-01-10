Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Cov. Holy Cross 81, S. Dearborn, Ind. 60

Fleming Co. 57, Rowan Co. 49

Letcher County Central 49, Phelps 41

Morgan Co. 63, Magoffin Co. 59

Newport 84, Lloyd Memorial 52

Oneida Baptist 63, Ky. School for the Deaf 61

Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 82, Lou. St. Francis 72

Scott 78, Boone Co. 50

10th Region All ``A'' Classic

Robertson County 60, Augusta 49

14th Region All ``A'' Classic

Leslie Co. 86, Lee Co. 44

Republic Bank Invitational

Lou. Butler 60, Lou. Ballard 56

Lou. Doss 68, Lou. Waggener 50

Lou. Fern Creek 52, Bullitt East 50

Lou. Trinity 53, Lou. Male 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harrison Co. 58, Powell Co. 41

Lawrence Co. 70, Tug Valley, W.Va. 43

Letcher County Central 64, June Buchanan 35

Lou. Jeffersontown 59, South Oldham 57

North Bullitt 69, Lou. Waggener 44

Oldham Co. 74, Bullitt Central 20

Paintsville 53, East Ridge 49

Russell 64, Lewis Co. 42

Scott 66, Holmes 59

Shelby Valley 68, Magoffin Co. 22

10th Region All ``A'' Classic

Nicholas Co. 56, Augusta 14

8th Region All ``A'' Classic

Walton-Verona 57, Gallatin Co. 46

9th Region All ``A'' Classic

Dayton 57, Beechwood 32

St. Henry 65, Ludlow 35

