Cards snap FSU's home winning streak, beat #23 Noles 73-69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Deng Adel scored 16 points and Louisville rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat 23rd-ranked Florida State 73-69 on Wednesday night and snap the Seminoles' 28-game home winning streak.
Ray Spalding added 15 points for the Cardinals (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made six 3-pointers in the second half. Ryan McMahon, who scored 11 points, had three 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes, including one that gave the Cardinals the lead and another with 59 seconds remaining that pushed the lead to 71-66.
Louisville trailed 45-32 at halftime but steadily stormed back as the Seminoles missed five of their first six from the field in the second half and committed six turnovers in the first 6 minutes. A 3-pointer by Adel with 9:04 remaining tied it at 55 before the Cardinals took their first lead with 4:55 left on a 3 by McMahon.
Terance Mann tied a career high with 25 points and Braian Angola added 18 for Florida State (12-4, 1-3), which blew a 17-point, first-half lead. It is Florida State's first loss at home since an 86-80 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 17, 2016.
Florida State scored the first nine points and was up 11-2 before the Cardinals scored nine straight points to tie. Things would remain close for most of the half until the Seminoles went on a 16-2 run to take a 45-28 lead with 1:36 remaining. The Cards would score the final four points of the first half to trail 45-32 at halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: The Cardinals trailed 14-0 in last year's game and were never able to climb back before losing 73-68. This time they were able to steadily climb back and get its first road win of the season in four attempts.
Florida State: The Seminoles are 10 of 48 from beyond the arc in their last two ACC games after going 26 of 61 in their first two.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Florida State: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.
