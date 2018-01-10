Ice cream bars recalled over listeria concerns

Look for a printed 'best by' date on the box to identify the recalled products. (Source: FDA)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ice cream bars sold by numerous grocers in Kentucky and Indiana under different brand names have been recalled over a listeria contamination concern.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation, of Dunkirk, NY., issued the recall Jan. 5, 2018. It was expanded greatly on Jan. 9.

The recall includes orange cream bars, chocolate covered vanilla ice cream bars and variety packs. The products were sold at these locations in Kentucky and Indiana under the following brand names:

ALDI - Sundae Shoppe

Dollar Tree - Party Treat

Kroger - Kroger

Meijer - Purple Cow

Save-A-Lot - World's Fair

They were also sold at various other retailers under the following brand names: Food Club, Stoneridge, Hagan, Greens, and Hood.

The recalled products have a production date of Jan. 1 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017. Their "best by" dates span from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products could also have a "best by" date of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

The recall stated the ice cream bars could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people with weak immune systems such as young children and the elderly.

The risk is also great for pregnant women, who could experience miscarriages and stillbirths as a result of a listeria infection.

Healthy people could show signs of a listeria infection, though symptoms are usually short-lived. Those symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers who purchased the ice cream bars should throw them out or return to the store where they bought them for a full refund.No illness have been reported with this recall.

Fieldbrook Foods issued the following statement about the recall:

The potential for contamination was noted after routine industry testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in only a few ice cream bar samples of many tested. The expansion of the recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety after a few additional samples tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. There is no evidence of any contamination prior to October 31, 2017, but the company has issued the recall back to January 1, 2017 through an abundance of caution and in full cooperation with the FDA. The company has suspended production and distribution of all products produced on this production line while it cooperates with the FDA to fully investigate the source of the problem. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 800/333-0805 x2270. Fieldbrook Foods Corporation takes the safety and integrity of our products very seriously. Our families also consume these products and we are working tirelessly to identify the cause of the problem and permanently fix it so the orange cream and other types of ice cream bars made at Fieldbrook Foods will again have the complete confidence of our customers and consumers.

