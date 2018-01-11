KY moving companies accused of defrauding US Army

The companies are accused of over-billing the U.S. Army for soldiers who were relocating or deploying. (Source: kymovers.com)

BROOKS, KY (WAVE) - Three Kentucky moving companies have been ordered to pay more than $264,000 for defrauding the United States Army.

Federal authorities say the companies, which all have the same owners, systematically over-billed the shipping costs for soldiers who were deploying or relocating.

The lawsuit claims the companies inflated weight tickets for five years to increase profits. It also states the owners threatened to fire employees who did not go along with the plan.

William Montgomery and Lonnie Curl are expected to plead guilty to false claims conspiracy later this month.

They own Lynn Moving and Storage and Shadowens Moving and Storage in Brooks, as well as E-Town Moving and Storage.

All three are located close to Fort Knox.

