Teen who admitted to killing student in drive-by shooting sentenced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge sentenced a teen to 20 years for a deadly drive-by shooting in Beechmont in November 2016.

Matthew Bullard admitted to killing 15-year-old Iroquois High School student Le Truong.

Truong was in a church parking lot on S. First Street when the drive-by shooting took his life.

Bullard is currently in a youth detention facility. However, he will be re-sentenced as an adult, when he turns 18 in November.

The teens grew up together.

