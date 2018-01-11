Guam's governor fooled by Russian comedians via phone call

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) - Guam's governor was duped by a pair of Russian comedians who pretended to be officials from Ukraine.

Pacific Daily News reports that Guam officials received an email in September 2017 requesting a phone call with Gov. Eddie Calvo. The senders claimed to be from the office of the Ukraine prime minister and wanted to talk about North Korea's threat to Guam.

Guam government spokeswoman Jenna Blas says the email included verifiable information, which led officials to proceed with the phone call.

Blas says Calvo caught wind of something not being right partway through the interview, but that he completed the call in a professional manner.

On Tuesday, comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov posted a video with an audio recording of the phone call on their YouTube channel.

