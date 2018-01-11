Rescuers 'searching for a miracle' in California mudslides

Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
Large amounts of debris, mud in Montecito's Romero Canyon neighborhood.More >>
Large amounts of debris, mud in Montecito's Romero Canyon neighborhood.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
The declaration makes federal funding available to state and local governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work to reduce hazards related to the fire, according to a White House statement.More >>
The declaration makes federal funding available to state and local governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work to reduce hazards related to the fire, according to a White House statement.More >>
The young man coaxes the wild rabbit out of the flames before gently lifting it up and carrying it away.More >>
The young man coaxes the wild rabbit out of the flames before gently lifting it up and carrying it away.More >>
Fire crews continue battling that large wildfire in the Grand Bay National Wildlife Preserve. The blaze now covers more than 4,000 acres of marshland and woods in Mississippi and Alabama.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A passing storm system will supply rain chances for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably mild temperatures will ensure no sleet or snow. Chillier weather is likely to return for the weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.More >>
A passing storm system will supply rain chances for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably mild temperatures will ensure no sleet or snow. Chillier weather is likely to return for the weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsMore >>
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsMore >>
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumMore >>
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumMore >>
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More >>
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."More >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>