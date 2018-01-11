Penguins line up for their weigh in

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once a month zookeepers at the Milwaukee County Zoo have to weigh the penguins, which isn't as easy as it sounds.

Sometimes they are very well-behaved, line up and take their turns. But some like to follow their buddies onto the scale, and others skip over the scale altogether. The zookeeper uses fish to try and lure the penguins onto the scale.

Each penguin's weight is tracked by the bands on their flippers.

