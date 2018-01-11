KSP searches for man who fled from police during arrest

A man who police say ran from them after being arrested is being sought by the Kentucky State Police.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance locating 38-year-old Ian D. Hunter.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 11:50 p.m., Trooper Eric West stopped a vehicle on Highway 68 in Draffenville for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking as well as a significant amount of methamphetamine.

While Mr. Hunter was being arrested, he resisted and fled on foot. A search of the immediate area was conducted, with the assistance of Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Benton Police Department, and Calvert City Police Department.

Hunter was not located during the search.

Ian Hunter has recently used addresses in McCracken and Livingston Counties. He is described as a white male, 6’00”, 215 lbs., bald, with green eyes.

KSP urges anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hunter to contact them at 270-856-3721. Hunter should not be approached.

