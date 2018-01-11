Say Cheese! Young chefs spar in grilled cheese challenge

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The youngest of three Maine chefs has taken first place in the inaugural Augusta Agricultural Trades Show gourmet grilled cheese sandwich contest.
The "get Real. get Maine." cooking contest took place Wednesday, with 10-year-old Jade Eastman taking the top prize with her grilled cheese. The Portland Press Herald reports the trio of competitors was given 30 minutes to prepare a grilled cheese sandwich, and they were given no advance warning on what they'd be cooking.
Jade received a gift bag from Hannaford Bros. supermarkets for her win. Runners-up Chase Daigle and Ethan Hobart, both 12, got to keep their official competition aprons and chef hats, as did Jade.
The 77th Agricultural Trades Show continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com
