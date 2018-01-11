Identity of recycling truck driver who hit Clarksville pedestrian bridge released

Dale Owens, a central figure in the modern history of Louisville professional sports, died Thursday at the age of 67.More >>
The winter storm is the city's first real test of the winter season and crews will be combating the expected snow and ice without one of its biggest tools.More >>
"I'm trying to find my daughter," Jerry Miller told us. "I can't... I'm sorry, this is very hard for me." He has spent nearly 40 years, waiting for a girl he's only met for 40 minutes.More >>
Officials were alerted around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It happened in the 10000 block of Symington Circle, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The Dean of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, Idie Kesner, is carrying the torch in the Olympic relay in Seoul this weekend.More >>
