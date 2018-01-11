Identity of recycling truck driver who hit Clarksville pedestrian bridge released

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The crossing goes over Brown Station Way and was hit Thursday morning. (Source: Town of Clarksville)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Ronnie Coleman and many of his neighbors stood outside in the rain Thursday, watching as crews cleared away the damage after a Red Ball Recycling Truck hit the pedestrian overpass along Browns Station Way. Coleman said he heard a loud boom and knew something was wrong.

“I thought it was a big explosion behind my house," Coleman said. "I live a block away, that's how loud it was."

He came outside to see a truck and the overpass, tangled together on the road.

"I just couldn't believe it. I said, 'he can't be living because his cab is almost to the asphalt,'" Coleman said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2 people shot, 1 killed in east Louisville neighborhood near I-265, I-71 junction

+ 1 person shot in California neighborhood

+ 4 arrested after violent home invasion, robbery

The driver, Garrett Lee Suddeth, 45, of Clarksville, Indiana, was killed, according to the Clark County Coroner.

"I know the appearance has the boom of the trash truck entangled in the structure. But at this point, it's too early to determine whether it was up, it was down or just during the accident it became entwined in it," Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said.

Indiana State Police are reconstructing the crash to find out what happened. Baity said this is not the first time the overpass has been hit.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"Actually we had an accident here back in the summer which damaged a piece of the bridge," Baity said. "It was rebuilt and certified to be safe."

The city has considered taking down the overpass in recent years, according to Baity. Now that the overpass is down, the city will need to discuss what they want to do about pedestrian traffic in the area and determine if rebuilding the overpass there is the best option.

Coleman said the stretch of Browns Station Way is dangerous but he wants the city to rebuild again.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.