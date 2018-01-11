Identity of recycling truck driver who hit Clarksville pedestrian bridge released

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The crossing goes over Brown Station Way and was hit Thursday morning. (Source: Town of Clarksville)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – The recycling truck driver who was pronounced dead after his truck hit a pedestrian bridge causing it to collapse on a road in Clarksville has been identified.

Garrett Lee Suddeth, 45, of Clarksville, was driving a Red Ball Recycling truck when he hit the crossing over Brown Station Way Thursday morning, according to Clark County coroner Billy Scott. The cause of Suddeth’s death has not been released.

Brown Station Way from Randolph to Lewis and Clark Parkway will be closed indefinitely. Drivers should avoid the area.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

