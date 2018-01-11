2nd suspect in convenience store robberies arrested - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2nd suspect in convenience store robberies arrested

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Nava Williams (Source: LMDC) Nava Williams (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A second person wanted for the armed robberies of two convenience stores is now in custody.

Louisville Metro police arrested Nava Williams, 21, of Louisville, on Jan. 10.

According to detectives, Williams gave them a statement admitted to being part of the armed robberies of Circle K stores at 7800 St. Andrews Church Road and 8320 3rd Street Road on Dec. 10, 2017.

Williams is being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow. 

The other person involved, Dujuan Lamont Woodson, was arrested Jan. 8 and remains in custody at LMDC.

