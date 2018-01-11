Sam's Club stores close around the country

This is the notice Sam's Club employees received Thursday informing them they had been terminated. (Source: Facebook)

(RNN) – Walmart shuttered Sam’s Club locations throughout the country Thursday.

There were reports of stores closing in more than 10 states, including Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The company tweeted that the company reviewed their portfolio and closing clubs, which is what they call stores, to "better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we're committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."

All Sam’s Club locations in Alaska are closing, KTVA TV reported.

Jessica Buckner, an audit team lead at the Sam’s Club location in the Tikahtnu Commons, said all Alaska stores are closing as part of a larger downsizing across the United States.

Diana Leavitt Lanham, of Loveland, OH, said she worked at Sam’s Club for three years as an overnight stocker before she was terminated Thursday.

Lanham said about 10:30 a.m. FedEx delivered an envelope with a letter regarding the store closing.

“It said effective immediately that our store is closed,” said Lanham, a mother of three. “No one had any idea. People showed up for work not knowing that anything was going on.”

Lanham who worked Wednesday night said she was shocked and saddened by the notice.

“There were 143 people who woke up this morning or worked third shift just to find out that they no longer have a job,” Lanham said.

The letter said the closing would be permanent and advised employees to transfer to another Sam’s Club, Walmart or find employment elsewhere.

Lanham said she has bills to pay and hasn’t decided on her next move.

The closing of a store in New Jersey caught one family by surprise.

With the closings also came concerns about prescriptions at Sam's Club pharmacies.

Pharmacies will stay open for at least two weeks, and we will work with each state’s Board of Pharmacy to help guide this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

The move came on the same day that Walmart boosted starting pay to $11 an hour and offered one-time bonuses to some of its employees.

There are more than 650 Sam’s Club locations across the U.S and Puerto Rico.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Communities began getting word of the closings Thursday morning.

Irondale, AL, was one of them.

Employees also got word in Baton Rouge, LA.

I feel so, so bad for those Cortana Sam’s Club employees here in BR that went to work this am only to find out they were now unemployed...right after the holidays. — Sam Ross (@samrossdesigns) January 11, 2018