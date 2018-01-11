Outdoor center warns skiers of dive-bombing owl

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) - Officials at a Maine outdoor center are warning skiers to watch out for an "aggressive dive-bombing" owl that recently struck a man.

Pineland Farms says in a Facebook post the owl cut the man's head when it attacked, and neither skiers nor trail groomers have seen the bird since.

Pineland says the owl is protecting a nest near a cross-country ski trail. They believe the bird is either a barred owl or a great horned owl.

The center has posted warning signs around the trail. They recommend people wave their arms overhead or wear a hat if they must pass by the area.

Pineland says "owls are silent when they strike, so you will not hear it coming."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.