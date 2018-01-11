Speeding violation leads to arrest on drug related charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Clark County, Indiana man was arrested after a traffic stop by an Indiana State Police trooper after suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in his car.

According to the ISP Sellersburg post, Trooper Zach Smith stopped the car around 4 p.m. Jan. 10 on I-65 South at the 11 mile marker for speeding. Smith learned the driver, Anson Barthold, 29, of Underwood, IN, was suspended.

While talking to Barthold, Smith noticed a syringe and possible drug paraphernalia in the car. During a search of the car at least 14 used syringes were found along with additional drug paraphernalia.

Barthold was arrested on charges of possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of narcotics (alleged heroin). He was booked into the Clark County Jail

