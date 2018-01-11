3 arrested, accused of using woman's credit card information in Graves Co., KY

Deputies investigated the fraudulent use of a credit card in Graves County, Kentucky.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on Wednesday, Jan. 10 a deputy investigated the incident.

This occurred when Mary Walker of Mayfield reported that someone used her debit card information without her knowledge to get more than $2,800 of services and goods.

Walker said she learned of the incident when she went to shop and her card was declined. It was learned that a room had been rented recently at the Super 8 Motel in Mayfield, with this information.

The deputy learned that the room had been rented to Brandy Arnett, 42, of Mayfield. Deputies learned that she was earlier in the week in that room by another deputy of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Nikki Blake, 25, of the Dukedom area, had also been using the card and had provided the information to Arnett to obtain the room.

Blake admitted that she had used the card for other things listed on the registry Walker obtained from her bank.

Blake said she used the card for items totaling over $1,000. She was also arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card device.

She was already in the Graves County Jail on another charge at that time.

The deputy also learned that the victim’s grandson, 29-year-old Andrew Jones of Mayfield, was the person responsible for obtaining the information and passing it on to others for them to use. He also admitted to this and to using the information to obtain items for himself.

He was also arrested and taken to Graves County Jail, for fraudulent use of a credit card device.

