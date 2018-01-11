Search for wanted man leads to arrest of two on drug charges

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A search by Indiana State Police for a wanted person resulted in the arrests of two people in Jefferson County, Indiana on drug charges.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

On Jan. 9, ISP troopers went to a home in the 4300 block of W. State Road 256 in Hanover. With evidence involving drugs in plain view when they arrived, state police applied for a search warrant.

After the warrant was granted, troopers found Amanda G. Caudill, 37, of Woodlawn, VA, inside the home. As the investigation continued, the homeowner, Michael D. Brown, 46, of Hanover, returned home.

A search of the home found methamphetamine, items used to make meth, and stolen property. The person troopers originally were searching for was not in the home.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Speeding violation leads to arrest on drug-related charges

+ 2nd suspect in convenience store robberies arrested

+ Bill to help inform family of crime victims passes KY Senate

Brown was arrested on charges of manufacturing, dealing and possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of a syringe and a misdemeanor charge of maintaining a common nuisance. Caudill is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and a syringe along with maintaining a common nuisance.

Both were booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Madison.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.