A lofty proposal: 'Marry Me' etched in snow, seen from above

(Ed Becker via AP). In this Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by Ed Becker, Gavin Becker proposes to his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. Becker had his family's help etching out the big question with a snow blower i...

(Ed Becker via AP). In this Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by Ed Becker, Gavin Becker and his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft fly over the spot where he proposed on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. Becker had his family's help etching out the big q...

(Ed Becker via AP). In this Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by Ed Becker, Gavin Becker and his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft lay in the snow after he proposed on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. Becker had his family's help etching out the big que...

NEVIS, Minn. (AP) - An aviation student in northern Minnesota pulled off a sky-high marriage proposal by writing "Marry Me" in the snow, then flying his long-time girlfriend over his handiwork.

Ed Becker tells KARE-TV it took his son, Gavin Becker, about 4½ hours to write the life-changing question and draw a huge heart using a snow blower on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis.

The letters were 25-feet (7.5 meters) tall.

The University of North Dakota aviation student then rented a plane and took his high-school sweetheart, Olivia Toft, for a trip over the lake Sunday.

Toft, realizing it was snow joke, told him "yes."

___

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.