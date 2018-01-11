Theme of 2018 KDF Pegasus Parade announced

The Republic Bank Pegasus Parade will march down Broadway on Thursday, May 3, 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The founding event of the Kentucky Derby Festival will be combining nostalgia and a social media trend as the theme for the 2018 edition.

Traditionally held on the Thursday of Derby week, "#ThrowbackThursday" will be the theme of the 2018 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade, which is set to march down Broadway on Thursday, May 3.

"This year's theme was inspired by all the energy and creativity that's gone into the production of our parade since it started," said Mike Berry, KDF President & CEO. "We're inviting participants to pick their favorite parade themes when they decorate their units. Then, Broadway will become a trip down memory lane in May."

If your organization wants to be a part of the 2018 parade, KDF is looking for participants in the following categories:

Equestrian

Specialty Unit

Marching Band

Inflatables

Floats

Applications can be downloaded by clicking here.

For the 17th year, Republic Bank will be the title sponsor of the Pegasus Parade, one of nearly 70 events produced by the Kentucky Derby Festival which is an independent community organization formed in 1956.

