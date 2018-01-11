Men wanted, accused of using stolen credit card number in Oldham County

The incidents took place in late December 2017, according to police. (Source: Oldham County Sheriff's Office)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Oldham County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help identifying and locating two suspects.

Officials posted the notice and photo on their Facebook page on Thursday. The two suspects shown in the photo used a stolen credit card number encoded on another card at several retail locations and food mart ATMs in Oldham County, according to police.

The transactions took place on December 28 and 29 in 2017, police said.

Police have not released the specific charges the men are wanted for.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the Oldham County Sheriff's Office at (502) 222-9501.

