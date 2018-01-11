2 people shot, 1 killed in east Louisville neighborhood

There was a large police presence at the shooting scene on Symington Circle. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died and another is hurt after a shooting in a neighborhood of east Louisville.

Officials were alerted of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

It happened in the 10900 block of Symington Circle, according to MetroSafe. That is off Ballardsville Road near the junction of I-265 and I-71.

"It's peaceful, quiet. People walking their dogs," neighbor Lee Horelick told us. "You don't think anything of it."

Police said there were two victims, a man and a woman, both in their 20s.

The man's family told us they were friends, and the woman did not live in the house.

She was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The man was also shot, but was rushed to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said it appeared that no one else was in the house except the victims and the assailant.

"This is the neighborhood where no one really, I think worries about protection of their homes or anything and now we all have to I guess," Horelick said.

The shooter is still at large.

Police are hoping the man who was shot can lead them to the shooter. Officers have not released any suspect information.

