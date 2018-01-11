Former Cards assistant Lamar Thomas, is now a former Cats assistant, contract not renewed

THOMAS CONTRACT NOT RENEWED …
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The contract of assistant football coach Lamar Thomas will not be renewed, Coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday.
Thomas served as wide receivers coach for the Wildcats in the 2016-17 seasons.
“I appreciate the contributions Lamar made to our program during the last two years,” Stoops said. “We wish him the best in the future.”
Stoops is in the process of hiring two assistant coaches, one to replace Thomas, along with the additional full-time assistant coach that is now permissible under NCAA rules.
Official release from UK sports information
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.