Former Cards assistant Lamar Thomas, is now a former Cats assistant, contract not renewed

THOMAS CONTRACT NOT RENEWED …

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The contract of assistant football coach Lamar Thomas will not be renewed, Coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday.

Thomas served as wide receivers coach for the Wildcats in the 2016-17 seasons.

“I appreciate the contributions Lamar made to our program during the last two years,” Stoops said. “We wish him the best in the future.”

Stoops is in the process of hiring two assistant coaches, one to replace Thomas, along with the additional full-time assistant coach that is now permissible under NCAA rules.

Official release from UK sports information